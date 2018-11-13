(Re)Inventing the Flat Earth

UW Space Place 2300 S. Park St., Suite LL-100, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Lecture by Dr. Peter Sobol, historian of science

With evidence all around us that the earth is round, why do some people continue to insist that the earth is flat? Dr. Sobol will examine the history of our understanding of the earth's shape, and look at what motivates the few persistent believers in a flat earth.

