Remake Learning Days-Badgerland Kick-Off

media release: Join Madison Children's Museum as we launch Badgerland Remake Learning Days with music, drop-in activity tables, active play, and more, in the museum's outdoor Wonderground exhibit, from 5-7 pm on 4/22.

The Kick-Off Party will feature music, dancing and access to the Museum’s newest exhibit: The Wonderground. Master of Ceremonies WKOW-27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist John Zeigler will broadcast the weather live from the Museum for the 5 and 6pm 27 News and will share tips on weather science savviness. WKOW-27 is the Festival’s official media sponsor.

The 10,000-square-foot Wonderground will be the backdrop for family fun and merriment. Guests are encouraged to boogie down with dancing dinosaurs & costumed characters, make a joyful noise with the Forward! Marching Band parade, learn about weather and add their questions to the “Wonder Wall”, enjoy Hands-on Activity Tables hosted by local organizations, and explore the wonders of the Wonderground exhibit, including:

The Thicket - a 23-foot-tall climbing sculpture takes center stage, weaving together natural structural wood elements into a playful new adventure. The climber will test kids’ agility, strength, risk assessment, and climbing prowess while increasing their connection to each other as helpers and friends. Below the Thicket is an Understory area for additional imaginative play.

For Kick-Off tickets: https://madisonchildrensmuseum.org/event/kick-off-celebration-remake-learning-days/

The Kick-Off Event is just one of over 80 hands-on learning events offered during the Festival period. The majority of events are free or low cost and are searchable by age, topic and location via the Festival website.