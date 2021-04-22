ONLINE: Remake Learning Days-Badgerland

media release: As a hopeful sign of spring, the national Remake Learning Days Across America festival returns to over a dozen states with family-friendly events designed to engage parents, caregivers and kids in the joy of learning together.

Wisconsin’s own festival, Remake Learning Days: Badgerland, will run April 22 – May 15, and features an impressive array of over 75 free or low-cost virtual, in-person & hybrid activities for learners of all ages.

Featuring indoor and outdoor activities in the arts, science, technology, youth voice, maker ed and outdoor learning, the Badgerland festival will include something for every learner. Examples include:

· Tinkering in tech and coding with “Make It with Maydm” series

· Outdoor exploration & Virtual Nature Field trips with the Natural Resources Foundation

· Virtual Tours of Cave of the Mounds and geological activities

· “Mess Monsters” with the Madison Children’s Museum

· New interactive “Born Learning” Trails offered by the United Way Blackhawk Region

There will be virtual museum tours, take-and-make kits, music-making and more. This year’s events are designed by dozens of local nonprofit organizations representing Wisconsin’s southcentral communities from the Wisconsin Dells area to Stateline.

“We know this has been a tough year for many,” says Festival Organizer Kathe Crowley Conn. “We hope the festival will introduce families to new activities, organizations and resources in our region, and provide a fresh creative spark for learning together.”

The majority of events are free or low cost and are searchable by age, topic and location via the Festival website. You can find a complete list of events at: remakelearningdays.org/ Badgerland

Badgerland’s festival of events will kick off with the theme of Outdoor Learning to celebrate Earth Day on April 22, but also includes an array of interactive activities in the Arts, Science, Maker Ed, Youth Voice and Technology, as well as special programs for educators, caregivers and parents.