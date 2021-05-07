Remember Me Red Run

press release: Here’s a fun way for you to help raise money for research to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s & dementia. Like many others, our family has been affected by this horrible & devastating disease. Sign up and Run, drink wine, make new friends and help us find a cure.

Start/Finish: Bailey’s Run Vineyard, 10 AM, May 7.

packet pickup: Thur. May 6, Fri. May 7 – At the winery during Open Hours; day of race: 8 AM. Pick your packet up inside the winery.

Length: 5K [yes, it will really be a 5K]

Terrain: It’s New Glarus, there will be at least 1 hill

Aid Stations: There will be aid stations along the way serving water and encouragement!

Post Race Celebration: Plan to spend time at the winery! We have two live bands scheduled starting at 11 AM. Check out the winery, enjoy a free wine or beer with your registration. Brick Oven Pizza & all our other food is available as well. Bring your friends, and have fun helping us raise money to find a cure for Alzheimer’s!