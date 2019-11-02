press release: Remembering Mom: Women’s Maternal Legacy Workshop and Ritual

After losing their mothers to cancer while in their 20s, lifelong friends, Joan Herzing and Mary Breen, have supported each other in navigating motherless womanhood. Join them on November 2 for a deeply healing experience as they guide you through repairing the emotional wounds that come from profound loss. This day-long experiential workshop will offer a unique space to share, introspect, and heal.

With guidance and the use of somatic tools, you will be led through exercises that allow you to access and release grief-trauma held within your nervous system that no longer serves you. Free blockages with dynamic pranayama breathwork, energize and connect with your bodies through a gentle yoga flow, clear stagnant energy with reiki, align with your highest vibration using sound healing, connect in a sharing circle, let go with a yoga nidra session, nourish your heart space with guided meditation, and journal throughout your insight.

This workshop is appropriate for adult women whose mothers have passed a year or more ago. No prior yoga or meditation experience necessary. Please wear comfortable clothing you can move in and bring a yoga mat. 9am - 5pm, lunch provided, $95.

Mary Breen is a Manhattan-based licensed clinical social worker, yoga instructor, and group practice owner of Repose (www.byrepose.com) which provides somatic psychotherapy to adults in New York and remotely. Joan Herzing is a Madison-based yoga and meditation instructor, reiki practitioner and musician. (www.rootsongmindfulness.com)

Saturday, November 2, Unity of Madison, Madison, WI. $95, lunch included.

RSVP or ask questions to rootsongmindfulness@gmail.com or buy tickets online here