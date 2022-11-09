Remembering Wazhask: Indigenous Birth and Traditional Parenting

media release: Join Raeanne Madison of Postpartum Healing Lodge for a presentation on reclaiming and revitalizing Anishinaabe stories of birthing, postpartum, and lactation. All community members are welcome, especially anyone interested in learning more about Indigenous birth work, doula care, and lactation support.

About Raeanne

Raeanne Madison, MPH, is a crane clan citizen of the Ojibwe nation (Bois Forte Band), but has spent her entire life in Anishinaabe territory in Michigan. Raeanne is an Indigenous mother, community educator, and full spectrum birth worker.

Last year we had the honor of hosting Ho-Chunk tribal member Andi Cloud as our Storyteller-in-Residence! Find out more about her exciting, multifaceted residency, "Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life"

This year, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and to welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-jope, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). In order to honor the specific role that storytellers play in Ho-Chunk and many Indigenous cultures and expand this program to include other kinds of knowledge, we've updated the name of this series from Storyteller-in-Residence to Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations of the Great Lakes. Native folks from different nations will lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships. Programs kick off in October following Indigenous Peoples' Day, and include art workshops, cooking and crop demonstrations, storytelling, presentations on traditional skills and customs, and more!