media release: 1st Annual Masquerade Ball - Renaissance: The Youth Era

An elegant evening benefiting our youth program. Express your creativity! Unleashed the Artist Within! Share Your Craftsmanship! We’re celebrating the hard work of Young People!

DAMA brings to you our 1st Annual Masquerade Ball! This year, our theme is Renaissance: The Youth Era celebrates the hard work of young people who created murals that inspire and educate our community. This event will occur on Friday, September 22, 2023, at The Labor Temple at 1602 S Park St., Madison, WI, starting with a red carpet and social hour at 6:00 pm. The event will feature dancing, refreshments, and creative talent from Madison providing tarot readings, magic, poetry on the spot, face art, and much more!

We anticipate that many of our attendees will make their costumes, ranging from the very simple to the intricately crafted. Couples and groups are encouraged to develop themed costumes to join our competition. You don’t have to have an elaborate or handmade costume to have fun; a mask or make-up will also get you into the gala mood.

Prizes for “Most Original” and “Best Group” costumes will be awarded. In keeping with the youth celebration theme, send us photos of your childhood drawings or those of your children, siblings, nieces, or nephew—then look for them in a video montage broadcast at the event!

To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite; if you like to support this event, call Veronica Figueroa Velez @ 608-977-407. For more information or to submit your drawings, email info@damawi.org.

General Admission: Tickets $100. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required to attend.

https://www.facebook.com/events/805042064115764/