Rendever Virtual Reality Tour

press release: Learn all about Cleopatra, the Rosetta Stone, and the Pyramids as we take a tour of Ancient Egypt. Then we will take a camel ride together through the desert.

Computer technology can create the simulated environment of your dreams. Alasa Wiest, Program Manager at the Verona Senior Center, will guide you through an immersive 360-degree virtual reality experience. Registration required and is limited to six participants.This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.