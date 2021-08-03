RENEW Wisconsin 30th Anniversary Celebration

press release: Join RENEW Wisconsin to celebrate 30 years of leading Wisconsin's clean energy transition!

Since 1991, our vision has not changed – to have clean renewable energy powering a strong, healthy, and vibrant Wisconsin. We have made significant progress on our 30-year mission to lead and accelerate the transformation of Wisconsin’s renewable energy future through advocacy, education, and collaboration.

This 30-year anniversary would not be possible without the support of our members and partners. We thank you and invite you to celebrate this amazing journey to a stronger, healthier, more vibrant Wisconsin.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 • 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

WHERE: Solar Shelter at Lussier Family Heritage Center, Madison, WI

We will gather outside under the new solar shelter near Lussier Family Heritage Center for appetizers by Pasture and Plenty, drinks, live music by The Honey Pies, reflections on 30 years of accomplishments, and updates on our vision for the next 30 years. Capacity is limited to 125 guests.

Celebrate with us!