press release: Join RENEW Wisconsin and presenting sponsors Invenergy LLC and Zerology as we gather with renewable energy industry experts, utility leaders, government officials, students and advocates for our 9th Annual Renewable Energy Summit to be held on Thursday, January 16th, 2020!

This year's Summit theme is 2020 Vision: The Path to 100% Clean Energy and we'll be discussing Wisconsin's renewable energy future. Learn, network, and prepare for a great 2020 as Wisconsin's renewable energy landscape advances to make our state a better place for all of us to live, work, and play.

2020 KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Katherine Hamilton is Chair of 38 North Solutions, a public policy firm focused on clean energy and innovation. Before co-founding 38 North Solutions, Katherine ran the smart grid-focused GridWise Alliance. Katherine was policy advisor for Good Energies, a private equity company with a $6B clean energy portfolio. Early in her career, Katherine designed electrical systems for commercial and residential developments for a utility. Katherine co-chairs the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Advanced Energy Technology. You can hear Katherine every week on Greentech Media’s podcast, The Energy Gang.