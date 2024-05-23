Renonce, Total Chroma, Choke Chain

× Expand Angie Kultgen A person on the mic in front of a video projection. Choke Chain

media release: Subspace presents a night of live Industrial Darkwave & EBM:

$15, 9PM 21+

Renonce (Montréal, QC):Supporting their upcoming release "Nuisance sonore" (April 12 2024 via Verboden & Negative Gain), Renonce brings their deafening and corrosive ambitions to their paroxysm live onstage @ Crucible Madison! Direct and forceful, the music Renonce produces becomes massive and staggering; a darkwave-tinged industrial sonic edifice devoted to the cult of doldrum.

Total Chroma (Vancouver, BC): Total Chroma's auditory palette is rich; coloured with the gritty hues of post-punk, the electric vibrancy of synth-pop, the pulsating rhythms of EBM, and the melancholic undertones of minimal wave. Total Chroma creates tracks that resonate deeply, echoing both the icy vastness of the North and the warmth of human emotion. Each song becomes a journey through time and self, a testament to Total Chroma's prowess as an artist and the timeless resonance of the genres they so deftly meld.

Choke Chain (Milwaukee, WI): In continuing support of their most recent release "Mortality", Choke Chain's components are consistent: gritty/aggressive FM synth bass; relentless drum patterns; DIY noise; and raw, emotive vocals. All of this in a powerful and arresting live performance that demands your attention from start to finish.