media release: Since its debut on Broadway more than two decades ago, “Rent” has captivated audiences with its unforgettable story about finding your voice, living for today and measuring our lives in love. And the tradition continues when Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents this iconic rock musical April 14–23 at the Central Heights Theater, located inside Central Heights Middle School in Sun Prairie.

The winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Original Score, the musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young bohemians living in New York’s Lower East Side. Struggling to survive and create, each of these young artists and musicians must learn to negotiate their dreams under the shadow of HIV and AIDS.

With a book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, “Rent” went on to become one of the longest running shows in Broadway history. And the story of Larson, who passed away just before the show’s premiere was featured in the popular movie “Tick, Tick... Boom!”

Performances are April 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 23 at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Central Heights Theater located inside Central Heights Middle School at 220 Kroncke Drive in Sun Prairie. General admission tickets are $20 for adults; $17 for seniors, 60 years old and over and active military; and $15 for youth ages 18 years old or younger. Because the production contains explicit language and adult themes, it is recommended for mature audiences.

Tickets may be purchased prior to the performances online at sunprairiecivictheatre.com. Tickets will also be sold at each performance. The production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, www.mtishows.com.

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre (SPCT) is a community of volunteers who have been sharing their time and talent to educate people of all ages in the experience of live theater on stage, backstage and in the audience since 1970. Anyone interested in getting involved or supporting the organization can learn more at sunprairiecivictheatre.com.