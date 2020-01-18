press release: Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical, RENT! tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village in the thriving days of Bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

Saturday, January 18, 7:30 PM; Sunday, January 19, 1:30 PM

Friday, January 24-Saturday, January 25, 7:30 PM; Sunday, January 26, 1:30 PM

Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, WI 53530

$12.00 per ticket