CORE Rental Assistance Program Application Assistance

media release (from Urban Triage):

Update 04/08/21: As a result of applicants' needs, DCCBSP has come together to provide support to community members through the CORE Rental Assistance Program. We will offer virtual and in-person rental assistance office hours where applicants will have access to our volunteers who will walk them through an application to ensure that it is complete, accurate, and moves through the acceptance process quickly with no or minimal setbacks. For More Information

Fosters of Dane County: Will host three weekly in-person pop-up sessions at their office, located at 700 Rayovac Dr. - Suite 122, on Mondays from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and Wednesdays from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. If these times do not work for community members in this area, please call 608-284-8716 to schedule an alternate time to meet.

Neighborhood Connectors: Will host weekly in-person pop-up sessions at the Public Library, located at 5726 Raymond Rd, on Wednesdays from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Urban Triage: Will host both virtual and in-person pop-up sessions each week. In-person pop-up locations will be held at Northport Apartment Community Center, 1740 Northport Dr, on Tuesdays from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm and at the Urban Triage Training Offices, located at 2312 S. Park St, on Thursdays from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Virtual pop-up sessions will be held Monday through Friday from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Please be advised that community members must register in advance. All sessions will have a 10 person limit.

