media release: Addiction is a complicated disease that affects every community in America. In their work to cover this complex issue, members of the press can inadvertently perpetuate problematic narratives about drug use and addiction that can increase stigma and discrimination towards people with active addiction, in treatment, or in recovery.

In this free, day-long training, Reporting on Addiction co-directors Jonathan JK Stoltman and Ashton Marra will help reporters and editors build their knowledge of the science of addiction, its medical definition and how the brain disease works. Then, we take a deeper look at how addiction stigma manifests in news media, and translate the science into tips for better reporting – from pitch to publication – that you can use today.

The Center for Journalism Ethics journalist in residence Aneri Pattani will also be in attendance. Pattani is a senior correspondent with KFF Health News, a national nonprofit outlet covering U.S. health care and health policy. She is currently reporting a year-long series on how state and local governments use – or misuse – more than $50 billion in opioid settlement cash.

You’ll Learn: