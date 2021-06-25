Republican Party of Wisconsin State Convention

media release: YOU CAN STILL REGISTER ON-SITE STARTING AT 3PM ON JUNE 25. TO FORGO CREDIT CARD FEES, PLEASE SEND A CHECK TO THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF WISCONSIN (148 E. JOHNSON STREET, MADISON, WI 53703)

PLEASE BE ADIVSED:

For compliance reasons, you must register individually for the Republican Party of Wisconsin 2021 Convention. Each attendee must provide the information requested.

Early Bird ticket prices are only valid through May 28, 2021.

Tickets are non-refundable.

Photo ID is required for on-site event registration.

All free events MUST be accompanied with a ticket to the Convention General Session.

Highlights Include:

Friday

STAND FOR FREEDOM WITH THE WISCONSIN FEDERATION OF REPUBLICAN WOMEN Join us on Friday, June 25th for a great Dinner Buffet. We will have a very special guest speaker (to be announced).

Reserve your tickets at https://standforfreedomwithwfrw.eventbrite.com or send a check payable to WFRW to PO Box 257, Jackson WI 53037. Include each attendee’s name and email address.

General Admission Ticket is $40 per person. Individual Host Tickets and Tables are also available (and appreciated). Hosts Receive Recognition at Event & Reserved Seating.

FREDERICK DOUGLASS FOUNDATION RECEPTION Frederick Douglass Foundation Presents Conversations with Conservatives as we celebrate the support of the Republican Party past, present, and future within our minority communities featuring civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, former Congressman and Texas Republican Party State Chairman Allen West, and the founder of Black Guns Matter Maj Toure.

RSVP HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-allen-west-clarencehenderson-maj-toure-tickets-151470958715.

General Admission Ticket is $20per person.

Saturday

GETTING TO KNOW YOUR PARTY LEADERS MEET AND GREET Start Saturday morning off by attending a meet and greet featuring RPW’s the Chairman, Executive Director, and Executive Committee members. Ask questions and mingle over coffee before the Convention Session begins.

PRAYER SERVICE WITH SEN. DALE KOOYENGA Join Republican leaders from across Wisconsin for prayerful reflection as we focus on what matters most – faith, family, and friends.

LUNCHEON HONORING COUNTY CHAIRMEN Our county parties hard work ensures the strength of our party at every level. Do not miss this annual event, where we will recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of our exceptional volunteers and county parties.

Convention Schedule:

Friday, June 25

2:00PM – 5:00PM: Training Sessions

3:00PM – 9:00PM: Registration

5:30PM – 7:00PM: WFRW Stand for Freedom Dinner

7:15PM – 9:00PM: Frederick Douglas Foundation Reception

9:00PM – 11:00PM: Hospitality Suites

Saturday, June 26

7:00AM – 1:00PM: Registration

7:30AM – 8:00AM: Getting to Know Your Party Leaders Meet and Greet

8:00AM – 8:45AM: Prayer Service with Sen. Dale Kooyenga

9:00AM – 11:30AM: Morning Convention Session

11:30AM – 1:00PM: Luncheon Honoring County Parties

1:30PM – 5:00PM: Afternoon Convention Session

***Note: Event times and Schedule are subject to change. ***