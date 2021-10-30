"Rescuing Robin Hood" Open House

× Expand courtesy Castillo Games "Rescuing Robin Hood" board game designer Bryce Brown.

media release: The moment is finally here! The games of Rescuing Robin Hood have arrived and we can finally have a party to celebrate its release!

So come and join the party! The event is open to the public so feel free to invite a friend. People are welcome to celebrate and mingle inside or outside, though we ask people to wear masks when inside. It is an open house event so you are welcome to come or go as you please. It takes place from 9 am-noon on Oct. 30 at 4726 Ames St. Madison.

There will be hot drinks, music, a roaring fire and of course board games. I will have examples of the very first versions of Rescuing Robin Hood so you can see how it developed as a game to be what it is today. You also will have a chance to meet Bryce Brown, the local Madison board game designer, who created the game!

Rescuing Robin Hood is a collaborative family game! Build a Merry Band of villagers ready to defeat the Sheriff of Nottingham using Wit, Stealth, Brawn, and Jolliness. Gameplay includes mental math and is packed full of history, great puns, and fun strategies to discover as you prepare to storm the castle and Rescue Robin Hood!

Watch this quick to 2 min summary here to learn more about the game: https://youtu.be/ eybrTaIjQJc

We look forward to seeing you there at the party!