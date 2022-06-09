Research Meet & Greet

press release: The Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter is hosting a Research Meet and Greet Event on June 9 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Keva Sports Center, 8312 Forsythia St., Middleton. This event, hosted during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, is an opportunity for professionals and community members to network with their peers and friends and hear from local investigators about updates in Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Appetizers and beverages will be served.

“There are so many research initiatives going on in Wisconsin,” said Wendy Betley, senior program director, Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter. “We’re delighted to be able to provide this platform to share exactly what’s happening in dementia research with members from every sector of the community.”

Local researchers, who will provide “TED talks” over the course of the afternoon include: Kimberly Mueller, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Kelsey Shuda, Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Andrea Gilmore-Bykovskyi, University of Wisconsin – Madison, Barbara Bendlin, PhD, Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center and Kyle Edmunds, PhD, Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.

Special guest, Former Wisconsin Governor, Marty Schreiber will also join the event, as he embarks on the national release of his book My Two Elaine’s: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver. The book, which will be officially released on June 13 by publisher Harper Horizon, shares honest and practical wisdom of his 18-year experience watching his wife Elaine on her journey with Alzheimer’s. It also features a new Q&A with neuropsychologist Dr. Michelle Braun, and equips caregivers with the right questions to ask, empowering them to advocate for their loved one’s needs as well as their own. “Starting right now, you must step aside from all the busyness of life to understand yourself as a caregiver-hero. The sooner you focus on your new role truthfully, the better you can cope. You owe it to yourself and your loved one to get this right. In the end, all you can say is that you did your best.” said Schreiber. “That makes you a hero.”

Gold level sponsors for the event include, Bader Philanthropies, Inc., Oak Park Place, Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, Inc. and Silver Level Sponsors include, Azura, Inclusa and Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services. To register for the event, visit: alzmeetandgreets.eventbrite.com

