Researching Patent & Trademark Information

press release: Looking to protect an idea or product? Want to know if someone has trademarked a logo similar to yours? If you are an innovator or entrepreneur with an interest in intellectual property, “Researching Patent and Trademark Information: Essential Information You Need to Protect Your Intellectual Property” is a one-day FREE seminar that features a range of informational sessions for inventors, entrepreneurs, educators, students and legal professionals.

Topics include: • Overview of Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights and Trade Secrets • How to conduct a patent search • How to conduct a trademark search • How to avoid invention promotion scams

A local resource panel of business and innovation experts: • Michelle Somes-Booher, Director, Wisconsin SBDC at the UW-Madison Wisconsin School of Business • Andrea Hughes, Project Director, Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) • Grant Gelhar, Chapter Co-Chair, SCORE Madison • Jill Huizenga, Small Business Entrepreneurship Instructor, Madison Area Technical College

Pre-Registration Required. Please register at https://forms.gle/fMdyNR2g65J31cAW8 Presented by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office Patent & Trademark Resource Center Program Sponsored by Madison Public Library and the UW Libraries Patent & Trademark Resource Center. For more information, contact Dave Bloom at david.bloom@wisc.edu or 608.262.3007