ONLINE: Resilience, Compassion and Science for Healing Today

PRESS release: Richard Davidson of the Center for Healthy Minds and Healthy Minds Innovations will take part in a free livestreamed event with His Holiness the Dalai Lama, hosted by The Mind & Life Institute. We ask: What is the path forward in the face of profound crises from the COVID-19 pandemic to systemic racism? The program will explore insights for individual and collective healing. Integrating contemplation, science, and action, it will help us consider how crisis can be an opportunity to shift human consciousness and embrace our shared humanity.

The program will be simultaneously translated into multiple languages: Chinese, Hindi, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, German, Portuguese, French, Italian and Tibetan.

For viewers in the United States, the livestream occurs on the holiday Juneteenth, the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery. It is our intention that the program embraces the spirit of the holiday through its emphasis on reflection, acknowledgement, and hope for the future.