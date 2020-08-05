ONLINE: Resilience Through Pandemics in Communities of Color

RSVP

media release: Madison College students of color: Join us for Resilience Through Pandemics in Communities of Color.

Virtual event schedule:

1 - 2 pm Keynote speaker: Monti Williams

2 - 3 pm Madison College Student Alumni Panel

3 - 4:30 pm Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez

Registration is required. Register today: https://bit.ly/314xliW

A direct link will be sent to you before the event.  FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/207141474072543/

Info

Lectures & Seminars
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Resilience Through Pandemics in Communities of Color - 2020-08-05 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Resilience Through Pandemics in Communities of Color - 2020-08-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Resilience Through Pandemics in Communities of Color - 2020-08-05 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Resilience Through Pandemics in Communities of Color - 2020-08-05 13:00:00 ical