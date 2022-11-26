Resisting in Community

media release: We welcome you to a night of pachanga & peña to support our beloved, Marisela Gomez, to raise funds for her student loans. Marisela is getting ready to transition back to her motherland to study Sign Language and document stories of her community in Oaxaca, Mexico. The night will consist of poetry by our very own, Alondra Quechol and Aida Inuca. Performances by Mosaico, Duo Pukra ft. Jay Lema, and Madi Son. To end the night, Dj. Francis

Tickets $25

If you're unable to attend and would like to support financially, please contact Marisela for alternative solutions.

Les invitamos a una noche de pachanga y peña para apoyar a nuestra compañera, Marisela Gomez, a recaudar fondos para sus deudas estudiantiles. Marisela se está preparando para transicionar su regreso a Oaxaca, México. Su meta es estudiar Lenguaje de Señas y documentar historias de su comunidad a través de diferentes medios de expresión. La noche consistirá en poesía por nuestras compañeras, Alondra Quechol y Aida Inuca. Presentaciones con Mosaico, Duo Pukra ft. Jay Lema, Madi Son, y para cerrar la noche, Dj Francis.

Boletos $25

Si no pueden asistir y les gustaría apoyar financieramente, comuníquese con Marisela para alternativas de apoyo.