Respect! Celebrating the Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin tribute. $10 (ages 18+).

press release: If you’re like us, you’ve been saddened by the recent loss of Aretha Franklin… and looking for a way to pay your respects. Look no further, Madison! Respect! A Tribute to The Queen of Soul pays homage to the timeless music of late great Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. You'll swear that Aretha left behind a piece of herself in the performances of the show's star, Da'Quela "Cookie" Payne. Cookie is backed by an All Star band comprised of some of the Midwest's most dynamic and talented musicians. You'll be taken on a nostalgic musical ride filled with soul and memories.