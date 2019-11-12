Responding to Hate

press release: Public Talk 6-7 pm (all are welcome, free will offering taken for Serve 2 Unite)

Reception 7 - 7:30 pm

Student Workshop 7:30 – 9 pm (Students interested in more information, please sign up here and we will send you more information in early October: http://www.crossingministries.org/respondingtohate-interestform/).

Talk and Workshop led by Pardeep Singh Kaleka and Arno Michaelis, founders of Serve 2 Unite and authors of The Gift of our Wounds

We live in a time of increasing division and expression of hate. How do we respond? How do we ‘love our enemies’? Pardeep's father Satwant Singh Kaleka was murdered by a white supremacist along with five others when their place of worship in was attacked on August 5 2012 in Milwaukee. The shooter was a member of the neo-Nazi skinhead gang Arno had helped to found in 1989. Single parenthood, love for his daughter, and the forgiveness shown by people he once hated helped to change Arno's world, bringing love for diversity and gratitude for all life after he left hate groups in 1994. Since his father was killed Pardeep has become a licensed trauma therapist fostering healing and growth for his patients and working with Arno to bring about a peaceful society where all are valued and included via Serve 2 Unite. Pardeep and Arno bring backgrounds that include entrepreneurship in information technology, retail, marketing, and real estate, as well as years of experience in law enforcement, education, and mental health. For more information on their work see this short video, Serving Up Love in Milwaukee.

Cosponsored by Pres House; We are Many: United Against Hate; Madison-Rafah Sister City Project; UW Morgridge Center, Millenial Action Project - MAP - UW Madison Student Chapter; UW Multicultural Student Center: UW Center for Religion and Global Citizenry;

