ONLINE: Restorative Justice Summit

media release: On behalf of UW-Madison Division of Extension and our many community based partners, we want to thank you to all who registered for the Wisconsin Restorative Justice Summit. We had over 300 attendees and now we are up to almost 400.

Our second session is this Friday and will feature keynote speaker Rudy Bankston. Rudy is a native of Milwaukee and resident of Madison. He will share his experience as a survivor of the school-to-prison pipeline and offer key insights into systemic injustice. Rudy is a founding member of Small Fire, LLC. and founder and president of i Am We Classics and i am We Coaching and Mentoring. He is a native of Milwaukee and currently resides in the Madison area.

We are excited for our breakout presenters, which include YWCA Madison, Dane County Time Bank, the City of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, and Youth Justice Milwaukee. If you have not registered for this FREE summit, please do so by clicking here https://fyi.extension. wisc.edu/teencourthub/ justiceforallsummit/ Please share with people in your networks, including youth. We look forward to sharing with you and friends throughout the state!