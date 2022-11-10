Restoring “Good Oak” Communities

media release: What makes an oak tree “good”? Doug Tallamy demystifies the main player in Aldo Leopold’s “Good Oak” essay in A Sand County Almanac in his new book, The Nature of Oaks. Join Doug on November 10, at 7 PM CST to explore the importance of oaks in complex ecosystems and understand how YOU can contribute to their health in your natural communities. My Wisconsin Woods coordinator Catie Geib will be your host for the evening.

Doug Tallamy is the T. A. Baker Professor of Agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 106 research publications and has taught insect related courses for 41 years. Chief among his research goals is to better understand the many ways insects interact with plants and how such interactions determine the diversity of animal communities. His books include Bringing Nature Home, The Living Landscape, co-authored with Rick Darke, Nature’s Best Hope, a New York Times Best Seller, The Nature of Oaks, winner of the American Horticultural Society’s 2022 book award. In 2021 he cofounded Homegrown National Park with Michelle Alfandari. His awards include recognition from The Garden Writer’s Association, Audubon, The National Wildlife Federation, Allegheny College, The Garden Club of America and The American Horticultural Association.