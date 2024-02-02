Restoring the Black Woman

to

RSVP reception

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: The Black Women’s Affinity Group presents “Restoring the Black Woman” 3rd Annual Dzigbodi Akyea Art Exhibit

The exhibition includes work artists who highlight the experience of Black women in multiple mediums, through multiple lenses.

Feb. 2-Feb. 29 at Madison College’s Gallery at Truax.

Opening ceremony: Thursday, Feb. 1

5:30-6:30 p.m. Networking/food service

6:30-7:30 p.m. Program

7:30-8:30 p.m. Gallery viewing/networking

The opening ceremony and exhibit are free, and the public is welcome.

Reserve free tickets at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-black-womens-affinity-group-presents-restoring-the-black-woman-tickets-796962314737

The Art Gallery is located on the mezzanine in the entrance of the Truax Building Room A1005, 1701 Wright St., Madison.

Guests may park in the visitor or student lots. Free admission, public welcome.

Hours: Monday 9 am - 6 pm; Tuesday 9-11 am, 2:30- 6 pm; Wednesday 9 am - 5 pm; Thursday 9 am – 6 pm; Friday 11 am - 3 pm. Closed weekends. Questions? Contact: Gallery@madisoncollege.edu or 608 246-4576

Info

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events
608-246-6369
please enable javascript to view
RSVP reception
to
Google Calendar - Restoring the Black Woman - 2024-02-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Restoring the Black Woman - 2024-02-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Restoring the Black Woman - 2024-02-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Restoring the Black Woman - 2024-02-02 00:00:00 ical