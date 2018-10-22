Restoring Your Physical Self throughout Cancer Care

press release: Cancer success can mean being cancer-free, but also being able to return to a pain-free, active lifestyle. Learn about the role of physical therapy in cancer care at the Verona Public Library on Monday, October 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dr. Jenna Mielke, PT, DPT, of Capitol Physical Therapy, will explain the importance of physical therapy in the care plan of cancer patients. Dr. Mielke believes that all survivors should have access to physical therapy to assist them in returning to pain-free, active lives, and that it is never too late to utilize rehabilitation services for cancer recovery.

This presentation is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.