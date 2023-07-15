Return of Puppet Man

media release: Join 350 Wisconsin on Saturday, July 15, for another exciting flash mob at the Dane County Farmers’ Market. See how Chase customers get turned into puppets on a string, sending money to Chase bankers, who send it on to Big Oil. Be there when the Chase-customers-turned-puppet-dancers break free! Check out the amazing costumes, choreography, and street theater organized by 350 Wisconsin’s Art Collective. It’s an event not to miss!

You can also take part by volunteering to hold a banner, hand out leaflets, or help with tabling.

Meet 10 am, 7/15, corner of North Hamilton and East Mifflin streets.