Return of the Corona: Upcoming Solar Eclipses of October and April

Lecture by by Jim Lattis, UW Space Place Director

Two solar eclipses will cross the continental United States soon, October 2023 and April 2024. The first will be an annular eclipse and the second a total eclipse (though both will be partial eclipses in Wisconsin.) This talk will explain the circumstances of both eclipses, why they occur, and how to view them.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.