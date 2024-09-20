media release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra (MSO) opens their 99th season with a celebration of umoja, the Swahili word for “unity” and the first principle of the African holiday Kwanzaa. A beautiful way to bring audience and orchestra back together again, the concert begins with a work of the same name by African American composer Valerie Coleman. Music Director John DeMain calls Coleman’s Umoja “a powerful and beautiful anthem for the world as it is today.” The program also features Principal Organist Greg Zelek playing one of the greatest works for organ and orchestra ever written, Joseph Jongen’s Symphonie Concertante. Audience favorite Tommy Mesa returns to perform Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme. This first performance of an exciting new season ends with a suite from Manuel de Falla’s colorful, Spanish-flavored ballet, The Three-Cornered Hat.

“Reunion” performances will take place on Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 22 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall, 201 State Street. Attendees should note that Saturday performances this season will begin at 7:30 p.m., a change from the previous 8:00 p.m. concert time.