The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Tribute and Ceremony

media release: Wisconsin celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., live from the Capitol Rotunda in Madison on January 16, 2023, at noon. Produced and directed by Wisconsin Public Radio's Dr. Jonathan Øverby, the 42nd Annual "Tribute and Ceremony" is Wisconsin’s official state ceremony - the oldest official MLK state celebration in the U.S.

The event-themed "Let Justice Rule" will honor King's birthday and his legacy of service and pay homage to the memories of those who paid the ultimate price in the pursuit of Justice, Freedom, and Equality during the Civil Rights Movement is grounded in the very core of what it means to celebrate freedom not just for some but for all.

Guest Speaker – Dr. Laurie A. Carter, Lawrence University President. Performers include members of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra – conducted by Andrew Sewell.