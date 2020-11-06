The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award

press release: The Commission identifies individuals within the Madison Community who have made outstanding and significant contributions in the spirit of brotherhood, sisterhood, and harmony towards making our city an ideal place to live. Awards are presented each year during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.

MLK Award Nomination Form pdf / MLK Award Nomination Form docx

Deadline: Nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m. on December 4, 2020

Submit: