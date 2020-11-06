The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award
to
press release: The Commission identifies individuals within the Madison Community who have made outstanding and significant contributions in the spirit of brotherhood, sisterhood, and harmony towards making our city an ideal place to live. Awards are presented each year during the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.
MLK Award Nomination Form pdf / MLK Award Nomination Form docx
- Deadline: Nominations must be received by 4:30 p.m. on December 4, 2020
- Submit:
- Email MS Word form to: humanitarianawardcommission@cityofmadison.com
- Print and mail or fax MS Word or PDF form to: City of Madison Department of Civil Rights 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Room 523 Madison, WI 53703 Fax: (608) 266-6514
Info
Public Notices