press release: USA | 1955 | DCP | 82 min.

Director: Jack Arnold

Cast: John Agar, Lori Nelson, Nestor Paiva

The Gill Man from Creature from the Black Lagoon is back! After being taken into captivity and escaping from his tank at the aquarium, the Creature is hunted down by a sympathetic scientist (Agar). 3D auteur Arnold loads the action with numerous striking underwater effects, recently restored by 3-D Film Archive. Revenge of the Creature also marks the big screen debut of Clint Eastwood, who plays a goofy lab assistant. After the screening, a discussion of the restoration with 3-D Film Archive founder Bob Furmanek.

Halloween Horror: On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before Halloween, three fabulously scary programs: a double feature of restored 3D horror movies presented in-person by Bob Furmanek of the 3-D Film Archive; a 35mm screening of Kathryn Bigelow’s '80s Western-vampire mashup Near Dark; and a family-friendly matinee of Laika’s stop-motion thrill-ride Paranorman (also part of our Chicago Film Society series).