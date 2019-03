press release: A mind-blowing dessert bar of an evening celebrating National Library Week and Indie Bookstores! A panel discussion with 3 great local authors: Matt Goldman of the Nils Shapiro series; Annelise Ryan of the Mattie Winston series, and Sean Patrick Little of the Survivor Journals, will discuss their works, which will be paired with some very special treats from our tremendous local eateries.

Please sign up via the library website:

http://mymonona.com/131/Library

Welcomed by Mystery to Me books.