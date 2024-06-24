Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy

Beach Park, Maple Bluff 409 Lakewood Boulevard, Maple Bluff, Wisconsin 53704

The village of Maple Bluff’s free summer concert series kicks off with one of Wisconsin’s top blues bands, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. Westside Andy Linderman is well known to Madison audiences as the longtime co-leader of the Westside Andy/Mel Ford band, and the rest of this crew is equally as seasoned by decades of performances with a who’s who of blues legends. (For example, bassist P.T. Pedersen has been playing since the 1960s; he is currently fighting cancer and Reverend Raven is hosting a GoFundMe campaign to help with Pedersen’s medical expenses.)

media release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free.

