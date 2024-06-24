Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy

× Expand Christine Johnson Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys pause for a photo on stage. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys (from left): Reverend Raven, Westside Andy, PT Pedersen, Craig Panosh.

The village of Maple Bluff ’s free summer concert series kicks off with one of Wisconsin’s top blues bands, Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys. Westside Andy Linderman is well known to Madison audiences as the longtime co-leader of the Westside Andy/Mel Ford band, and the rest of this crew is equally as seasoned by decades of performances with a who’s who of blues legends. (For example, bassist P.T. Pedersen has been playing since the 1960s; he is currently fighting cancer and Reverend Raven is hosting a GoFundMe campaign to help with Pedersen’s medical expenses.)

media release: Bring your lawn chairs and blankets for an evening overlooking the state Capitol, 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Maple Bluff Beach Park, 365 Lakewood Blvd, Madison WI 53704. Parking is limited and please obey the posted No Parking signs. Admission is free.