Reverend Robert with Da' Bones Man & Brian "Looper" Lucas

media release: Renowned blues artist REVEREND ROBERT is set to captivate audiences with his authentic pre-war blues and dynamic performance. Hailing from Clarksdale, MS, Reverend Robert has amassed a wealth of experience, enthralling audiences across Europe, India, the UK, and Canada with his award-winning approach to blues music.

Reverend Robert’s mastery of pre-war blues is both genuine and infectious. Beyond the traditional blues realm, he seamlessly weaves into his set elements of jazz, ragtime, and swing, creating a diverse and electrifying musical experience. His stomping beat and irresistible groove promise to keep attendees entertained throughout the night.

Sharing the stage with Reverend Robert is the esteemed Randy “DA’ BONES MAN” Seppala, a percussionist extraordinaire and member of the U.P. Music Hall of Fame. Da’ Bones Man is known for his unparalleled energy, playing a variety of percussive instruments, including bones, washboard, drums, and cajon. His charismatic stage presence is not to be missed, adding an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Completing the trio is blues veteran Brian “LOOPER” Lucas, whose harmonica skills bring a soulful touch to the performance. With a rich history of playing at various festivals and clubs from Mississippi to Marquette, MI, Looper’s contribution adds depth and dimension to the musical ensemble.

This evening promises to be a night of exceptional blues, celebrating the roots of this timeless genre while infusing it with contemporary flair. Music enthusiasts and blues aficionados alike are invited to witness the magic unfold. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the unparalleled musical synergy of Reverend Robert, Randy “Da Bones Man” Seppala, and Brian “Looper” Lucas.