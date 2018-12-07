Reversing Roe
UW Humanities Building 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Join Madison Abortion Defense this Friday in Humanities 2251 for a screening of the film Reversing Roe! We live in scary times for abortion rights, so educating ourselves about how anti-choicers have tried to limit abortion access and attempt to overturn Roe v. Wade is important in our fight for reproductive rights. Please join us for a film screening, followed by small group discussions!
