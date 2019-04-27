press release: The Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Rhapsodie Quartet will perform musical compositions that explore inner life and the notion of selfhood. The performance is inspired by portraiture on view in Mirror Image and takes place within the exhibition galleries.

The Rhapsodie Quarter features the Symphony’s co-concertmaster Suzanne Beia, principal violinist Christopher Dozoryst, principal cellist Karl Lavine, and violinist Laura Burns. The Quartet’s primary purpose is to serve within HerartStrings, the MSO’s arts in healthcare program.