ONLINE: Richard Pifer

On March 17 author Richard L. Pifer discusses The Great War Comes to Wisconsin. Often called "The War to End All Wars” or "The Great War,” World War I was the first "total war” of the twentieth century, a war so large that it engaged virtually the entire world. This book captures the homefront war experience: the political debates over war policy, the worry over loved ones fighting overseas, the countless everyday sacrifices, and the impact of a wartime hysteria that drove dissent underground. Immerse yourself in the Wisconsin experience during World War I—a conflict that demonstrated America’s great capacity for sacrifice and generosity, but also for prejudice, intolerance, and injustice.

Richard L. Pifer retired in 2015 from his position as Director of Reference and Public Services for the Library-Archives Division of the Wisconsin Historical Society. He received a PhD in American history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His historical research has focused on the history of the home front in Wisconsin during the First and Second World Wars. His MA thesis studied La Crosse during the two world wars as a vehicle through which to better understand the American response to war. Dr. Pifer is also the author of A City at War: Milwaukee Labor During World War II.