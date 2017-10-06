× Expand A painting by Richard Springer.

press release:

October 6 - October 13

Richard Springer’s art career spans over 50 years. This particular collection covers his exploration of his former home, Montana. His artwork tells the story of one of the greatest wild places in the States, but also of Springer’s wanderlust. Showcasing paintings of the region surrounding Yellowstone National Park, Springer will be donating a portion of the sales to a variety of wilderness funds* helping to preserve our wild lands.