Rick Monroe, Michael Alexander & Shawn Schell, Sunspot, Sam Ness

to
Karben4 Brewing 3698 Kinsman Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: K4 is bringing Brat Fest to the our patio! We’ll have live music. The Tailgate Foodie will be onsite grilling Johnsonville brats and hot dogs, plus hamburgers. Come early to snag a table.
2:00-3:00 Sam Ness
3:30-4:30 Sunspot Acoustic
5:00-6:00 Michael Alexander/Shawn Schell
6:30-7:30 Rick Monroe
