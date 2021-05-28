Rick Monroe, Michael Alexander & Shawn Schell, Sunspot, Sam Ness

media release: K4 is bringing Brat Fest to the our patio! We’ll have live music. The Tailgate Foodie will be onsite grilling Johnsonville brats and hot dogs, plus hamburgers. Come early to snag a table.

2:00-3:00 Sam Ness

3:30-4:30 Sunspot Acoustic

5:00-6:00 Michael Alexander/Shawn Schell

6:30-7:30 Rick Monroe