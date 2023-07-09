press release: Could there be a better way to spend a summer afternoon than hearing great music in a beautiful space? That’s what you get when Summer Sundays in the Garden, Friends of Allen Centennial Garden’s signature concert series, returns this summer with six terrific bands. Sit on the great lawn, up close to the musicians, or feel free to wander the gardens and discover their natural beauty, or let your feet take you dancing. Concerts take place second and fourth Sundays, June 11 through July 23; and first and third Sundays, August 6 and 20. FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Ample near-by FREE parking available. Please bring a chair.

July 9 |RICO VIBES

Led by vibe virtuoso Tommy Mattioli, Rico Vibes serves up exuberant high-energy music blending funk, Latin and jazz rhythms with original tunes and modern arrangements of standards and classics. The band’s irresistable groove will lift you out of your seat!

Tommy Mattioli, vibraphone | Paul Muench, keys | Arno Gonzalez, timbales | Paddy Cassidy, congas | Ben Ferris, bass | José Madera, percussion