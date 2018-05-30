RSVP for Ride to Farm

press release: The 15th Ride to Farm is set for Saturday, June 2. This bicycle ride supports the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers at CIAS. The ride this year winds through scenic roads in Dane and Green counties with two farm stops. There is an option to do a half-day ride with one farm stop. Riders can ride individually or in teams, and general donations are welcome, as are pledges for riders. Volunteers are needed as well. For more information on this fun way to support beginning farmers, see www.ridetofarm.dojiggy.com.

Ride to Farm is a bicycle r ide to raise awareness and funds for the Wisconsin School for Beginning Dairy and Livestock Farmers (WSBDF) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The school's mission is "If you have a dream to farm, we're here to help you get started." The WSBDF emphasizes business planning and pasture-based farm management. Donations can be made to individual riders and teams, or you can make a general donation. Riders must raise a minimum of $75 to participate in Ride to Farm. See the Ride Highlights below for more details.

Retiring farmers are leaving farming at a much faster rate than new farmers are starting. Our school meets the critical need to train, mentor, and support Wisconsin’s next generation of dairy and livestock farmer stewards who will work to ensure the availability of local food and healthy rural communities. Our dairy and livestock seminar emphasizes low-capital, environmentally friendly , grass-based dairy farming. About 450 students have attended the school and more than 75 percent of its graduates are farming today!

Donations will go to support WSBDF and be used in a variety of ways, including:

Tuition scholarships and internship expenses

Scholarships for student travel to conferences

Honoraria for farmers who help teach this course

Long-term support for the school through its endowment at the UW-Madison

Donations will go to the University of Wisconsin Foundation and are tax deductible.

There is no entry fee for Ride to Farm. However, all riders age 12 and older are required to raise at least $75 in order to participate in this event. IF YOU DO NOT MEET THIS GOAL BY MAY 31st, 2017, YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO RIDE. We strongly enc ourage riders to exceed this fundraising goal.