ONLINE: Riding the Wave of Disruption: Networking and Closing Deals in a Virtual World

The Coronavirus has disrupted almost every industry and person in the world. In the last 10 years, many industries have experienced “Disruptors." The artworld is no different. Many organizations have had to change how business is done. During this Webinar, we will explore some of the ways Artrepreneurs can ride this wave of disruption, network, and make deals in a virtual world. Topics include: how to effectively find, build, and maintain a network, best practices in making sales and closing deals to your network, do's and don'ts of networking.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals.

