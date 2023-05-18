Riding Waves Mural Dedication

A New Public Art Mural unveiling by the artist known as Audifax at the 12/18 underpass exit ramp in Monona, WI.

Located at the Hwy 12/18 Underpass in Monona, WI, the Riding Waves mural seeks to destigmatize mental illness, opens a dialogue for change, and demonstrates the power of the art in an urban landscape.

May 18, 2023 | 4:00-6:00 PM

Please join us to celebrate this exciting mural dedication, artist reception, mural viewing, and community mental health discussion with NAMI Dane County during Mental Health Awareness Month. Artist Talk with Audifax from 5:00-6:00 PM led by project Curator, Jillian Talarczyk, Madison Public Art Project.

Date & Time: May 18, 2023 | 4:00-6:00 PM

Reception Location: Country Inn & Suites by Radisson | 400 River Pl.

Tickets suggested as seating is limited. FREE event and open to all. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riding-waves-mural-opening-tickets-629128810207

Jillian Talarczyk

info@MadisonPublicArtProject.com

www.MadisonPublicArtProject.com