media release: In honor of National Reading Month, the Goodman Center will host a free community event to highlight the current reading crisis our country is facing. Please join us for an informative and engaging night.

We'll screen the documentary The Right to Read. After the film, we'll talk about what can be done right here in Madison to make sure our youth are getting the literacy help they need to succeed later in life. We'll also introduce Goodman's new START Literacy Initiative.

Doors Open for Dinner @ 5:15 pm

Movie Screening & Community Discussion 5:30-7:30 pm

Goodman Center Ironworks building, 149 Waubesa St.

This event is free and open to the public. All are welcome! Dinner will be provided by Ian's Pizza.

Questions? Contact Iris Patterson, GCC Literacy Specialist at ipatterson@goodmancenter.org.