The Right to Read

press release:  Mon. May 8, 7:00 pm Madison College - Goodman Campus, Rm. 205 (2429 Perry St.) Right to Read – screening of the acclaimed documentary! The Right to Read shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read. Includes a follow-up discussion. More info? https://mosesmadison.org/

Info

Politics & Activism
Movies
