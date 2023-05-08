press release: Mon. May 8, 7:00 pm Madison College - Goodman Campus, Rm. 205 (2429 Perry St.) Right to Read – screening of the acclaimed documentary! The Right to Read shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read. Includes a follow-up discussion. More info? https://mosesmadison.org/