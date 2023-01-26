Ring in Pride

press release:Join OPEN - Out Professional Engagement Network in celebrating the accomplishments of our community in 2022 and help kick-off 2023! We have so many exciting things already underway and we want to share them with you all! Come with your business cards and social connections and let's grow our community together!

Not a member? That's ok! Join us and see what all the excitement is about. We may just have a special membership deal, just for you!

This is a NO COVER CHARGE event and the first 100 people registered will receive a free drink ticket. Light appetizers will be provided.

The Breakwater is an accessible venue with stairs and elevator. LGBTQ+ co-owned [and several staffed]. Parking onsite and ramp across the street.

Additionally, Monona Riverrink is next door and offers iceskating, fires, smores, hot cocoa, more! They are open until 8:30 PM and admission is $6 with skate rental $5.

Thank you to our generous sponsor - Group Health Cooperative! We appreciate your allyship and support!