Ringling House Bed & Breakfast Holiday Tour

Ringling House Bed & Breakfast, Baraboo 201 8th St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

media release:  Tour of the historic mansion, with Christmas Decor.  Enjoy christmas tea, coffee, hot Chocolate, and aperitifs afterward.

Cost:   $15.00 per person,  to purchase tickets, follow the link:  https://ringlinghousebnb.com/event/ , call 608-356-4229 or email  stay@ringlinghousebnb.com

Bonus:   Wear you favorite Holiday shirt and get entered into a drawing for a Ringling House Coffee Mug.

Ringling-House-Bed-and-Breakfast.jpg
