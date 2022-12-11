Ringling House Bed & Breakfast Holiday Tour

media release: Tour of the historic mansion, with Christmas Decor. Enjoy christmas tea, coffee, hot Chocolate, and aperitifs afterward.

Cost: $15.00 per person, to purchase tickets, follow the link: https:// ringlinghousebnb.com/event/ , call 608-356-4229 or email stay@ringlinghousebnb.com

Bonus: Wear you favorite Holiday shirt and get entered into a drawing for a Ringling House Coffee Mug.